Cuban COVID-19 Protocols on the Spotlight of Moscow’s Tourist Forum





Havana, March 19 (ACN) The validity of Cuban epidemiological protocols against the COVID-19 pandemic were on the spotlight of the 27 Moscow International Tourism Fair, underway at the CROCUS International exhibit grounds in the Russian capital.



Cuban Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia said during the fair that the Cuban protocols to protect foreign visitors to the island against the coronavirus have confirmed their validity after having guaranteed that Russian vacationers return home safe and healthy.



Minister Garcia promoted the opening of new tourist destinations for Russian visitors in areas like Varadero tourist Center, Santa Maria key and the eastern province of Holguin, which are some of the major sun-and-beach attractions on the island.



In August 2020, Cuba reopened its tourist sector to foreign visitors with the implementation of a protection program called A More Hygienic and Safer Tourism. At this time, over 1 500 tourist facilities have been certified as safe following the local sanitary protocols.

Moscow’s International tourism Fair is being attended by Turkey, Greece, Maldives islands, Malaysia, Nicaragua, Thailand, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Armenia and Belarus.