Cuban president and FM express condolences on death of Tanzanian president





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, expressed today on Twitter his condolences to the people and government of the United Republic of Tanzania on the death of its president, John Pombe Magufuli, at age 61.

For his part, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, on the same social media, also expressed his condolences to the Tanzanian people and government on the death of the African leader.

In both messages, Cuban officials extended their condolences to the leader's relatives and loved ones.

On Wednesday, the Tanzanian vice president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, informed in a television broadcast that the head of state died after having heart problems.

John Pombe Magufuli served as president of Tanzania since November 2015.

Cuba and that African country have maintained diplomatic relations since April 1962, marked by collaboration in health and education.