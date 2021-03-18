All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
18
March Thursday

Cuban president and FM express condolences on death of Tanzanian president



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Cuban president, expressed today on Twitter his condolences to the people and government of the United Republic of Tanzania on the death of its president, John Pombe Magufuli, at age 61.

For his part, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, on the same social media, also expressed his condolences to the Tanzanian people and government on the death of the African leader.

In both messages, Cuban officials extended their condolences to the leader's relatives and loved ones.
On Wednesday, the Tanzanian vice president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, informed in a television broadcast that the head of state died after having heart problems.

John Pombe Magufuli served as president of Tanzania since November 2015.

Cuba and that African country have maintained diplomatic relations since April 1962, marked by collaboration in health and education.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News