Cuba and Turkey expand bilateral relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) The interest in expanding bilateral relations was highlighted on Wednesday at a meeting between the director of Latin America, Pacific and South and West Asia of the Cooperation and Coordination Agency of Turkey (TIKA), Dursun Ali Yasacan, and the Cuban ambassador in Ankara, Luis Amorós Núñez.



During the cordial exchange at TIKA headquarters, the cooperation program that the agency is developing in the Caribbean nation was discussed, and the good state of bilateral cooperation relations was also acknowledged, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry website.



The Cuban ambassador thanked TIKA for its support, particularly in the implementation of the project for the cultivation of chickpeas, which contributes to the Cuban government's efforts to achieve food sovereignty.

Dursun Ali Yasacan stressed the commitment to continue the collaboration with Cuba.



Both sides acknowledged the international solidarity shown by Cuba and Turkey in the fight against COVID-19 and the common interest in seeking collective solutions and greater cooperation in the world in the face of the pandemic.

The two officials agreed on the existing potential to consolidate and expand cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest.