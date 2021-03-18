Cuba Rejects Foreign OAS Interference with Bolivia Domestic Affairs



Havana, March 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Tuesday the interference by the Organization of American States, OAS, with Bolivia’s domestic affairs.



Bruno made his denunciation on his Twitter account shorturl.at/bfuEG and said that Cuba and Bolivia agreed on February 11 to re-launch bilateral economic and commercial relations, which were cut when the coup-oriented regime led by Jeanine Añez took power in that nation in November 2019.



Following the electoral victory by Luis Arce and the return of democracy to Bolivia, Cuba expressed its willingness to retake historic relations of frienship between the two nations, originally boosted by Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro and Indigenous leader Evo Morales.