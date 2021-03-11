Cuba Reaffirms Support of Venezuela at Human Rights Council





Havana, March 10 (ACN) Cuba’s permanent representative in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla reiterated his country’s support of Venezuela at the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.



The Cuban diplomat rejected the use of the Council and other Human Rights mechanisms to keep on with the non-conventional war against the South American nation, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The island’s representative also referred to the over-20-year aggressive campaign maintained against the Venezuelan people, which includes threats with the use of force, land and maritime border provocations, media demonizing campaigns, diplomatic escalations, terrorist acts, coup and assassination attempts and infiltration of mercenary raids.



Ambassador Quintanilla also denounced xenophobia and discrediting treatment against Venezuelan immigrants, the steal of sovereign Venezuelan assets in third countries, the imposition of blockade measures and economic war, and other actions not appropriate for civilized nations in the heart of the 21st century.



Cuba expressed its disagreement with the imposition of mandates aimed at hindering technical assistance and cooperation relations with the Office of the UN High Commissioner and called for dialog and cooperation in strict fulfillment of the goals and principles stated on the UN Charter.