Cuban Embassy Says Vaccination Tourism on the Island is Fake News





Havana, March 10 (ACN) The Cuban embassy in Italy denied an information posted on a Facebook account named Comune di Bugliano about an alleged tourist package to get the COVID-19 candidate vaccine Soberna 02 in Havana.



The diplomatic mission in Rome said that the publication under the title “Vaccination Tourism in Cuba” is fraudulent and was posted by an inexistent circle of the Italian Association for Social Promotion (ARCI) and the fake user Comune di Bugliano. shorturl.at/kzSV6



The embassy’s reply, which was published on the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, says that ARCI venues in Rome and Toscana issued their communiqués denying the information. shorturl.at/cwzEX



The Cuban diplomatic mission describes the action as an unjustifiable lack of ethics by unscrupulous persons who, without revealing their true objectives, speculate about such as sensitive issue such as human health amidst a pandemic which is claiming tens of thousands of human lives.



The diplomatic note reiterates that there isn’t any tourist offer for citizens of Italy or any other country related to the Cuban COVID-19 vaccines Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Mambisa or Abdala, which are still under clinical trials.