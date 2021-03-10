All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
10
March Wednesday

China Rejects US Coercive Measures against Cuba



Havana, March 9 (ACN) China Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin rejected on Tuesday the unilateral and coercive measures imposed by Washington against Cuba and other nations like Iran, Russia and Venezuela amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

On his Twitter account, Cuba’s ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira wrote that the Chinese diplomat urged Washington to listen to the claim of the international community about the immediate lifting of such sanctions, imposed on those countries for alleged violations of human rights. shorturl.at/nyGQ0

The facts reveal that unilateral sanctions have an impact on the economic and political order, as well as on the global governance system, said the Chinese spokesperson. According to Wang, with its actions, Washington is undermining the efforts of those nations to mobilize resources, expand their economies and improve the living standards of their peoples, particularly under the current world sanitary crisis.

