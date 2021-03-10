Washington says Cuba Policy is not Priority





Havana, March 9 (ACN) A change in the US´s Cuba policy is not a priority for President Joe Biden, said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki when asked if the democratic president agrees with his predecessor Donald Trump to again blacklist Cuba as a country sponsor of international terrorism.



The US official said that the US administration is committed to “making human rights a core pillar of U.S. policy and we are committed to carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration, including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.”



The US government is aware that designating Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism is a lie. They know that the Trump administration took such a step in the last minute in response to political pressures. The US administration is also aware of the records of terrorist acts of that country against Cuba, said the director of the United States division at the Cuban Foreign Ministry Carlos Fernandez de Cossio.



In recent days, the Joe Biden administration announced the revision of US policy on Cuba which backed one of its campaign promises to a change of policy towards the island close to the initiative undertaken by former US President Barack Obama, who eased bilateral links and promoted the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Washington and Havana.