Cuba and Armenia Stressed Good Bilateral Links





Havana, March 8 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said he made a call with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan and that both looked into the good pace of bilateral relations.



0n his Twitter account, Minister Rodriguez said that he thanked the Armenian government for its support of Cuba’s observer state status at the Euroasian Economic Union since last October.



The Euroasian Economic Union observer state status allows Cuba to further expand its 30-year relations with that organization’s member states.



In December, 2020, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel described the acceptance of Cuba’s observer state of the Union as an acknowledgement and encouragement to keep promoting cooperation and solidarity in an increasingly complex global scenario.



The Eurasian Economic Union includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Armenia. Armenia is a former soviet republic in the mountainous Caucasian region, extending between Asia and Europe with over 3 million inhabitants.