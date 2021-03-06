French group in solidarity with Cuba describes US blockade against the island as genocide





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 5 (ACN) The Cuba Cooperation France (CubaCoop) association described today as genocide the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, and condemned its objective of starving the Caribbean nation to death.



A statement published on the Cuba vs. Blockade website indicates that the French group recalled in its weekly publication the 240 coercive measures implemented against Havana during the administration of former President Donald Trump.



CubaCoop also ratified that it will maintain its claims, its aid and its awareness-raising actions to increase in its country the demands for the end of the genocide.



On the other hand, in an interview with the Costa Rican press, the Cuban ambassador to that Central American country, Jorge Rodriguez, considered the U.S. blockade against Cuba as illegal and immoral.



According to the text published in the newspaper Extra, Rodriguez said that the blockade is a unilateral measure with an extraterritorial character, which affects not only Cuba, but also the American people itself and other countries.



The diplomat pointed out that this policy, the main obstacle to the process of normalization of relations between the two countries, should be lifted unconditionally.



He also expressed his gratitude for the support of the different Costa Rican governments in the struggle against the US blockade.



Meanwhile, the Union of Education Workers of Panama (SITEN) today demanded the immediate cessation of Washington's harassment against Cuba.



Cubaminrex publishes today the SITEN statement, in which it expresses that the US blockade violates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, International Law and the right to self-determination of the people.



The Union also demands the exclusion of Cuba from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, promoted by Washington.