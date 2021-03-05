Kenyan President Grateful to Cuban Assistance against COVID 19





Havana, March 4 (ACN) Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged the Cuban contribution to his country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as he presented his annual report on Thursday to the Diplomatic Community in the capital Nairobi.



President Kenyatta said he would like to acknowledge the support they received from the Republic of Cuba, a sister nation in the South hemisphere, which despite being a small country with limited resources has kept assisting the Kenyan people and government during the crisis inflicted by COVID-19, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez twitted a message of gratefulness to the Kenyan president by stressing that Cuba will always stand by the peoples and government of Africa.



Cuban medical cooperation with Kenya started in June 2018 following the dispatch of 101 medical specialists to that African nation as part of a bilateral accord which has benefitted large sectors of the Kenyan population.



On 17 June 2020, a brigade made up of 20 Cuban doctors with the Henry Reeve International Medical Contingent arrived in Nairobi to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.