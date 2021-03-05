Leading Role of Cuban Women Stressed in Liberia





Havana, March 4 (ACN) During a meeting with Liberian leaders and lawmakers, Cuban ambassador Mercedes Martinez explained about the crucial role of Cuban women in guaranteeing the prosperous unfolding of their country.



The hardships faced by Cuban women as a result of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island was one of the topics addressed by the ambassador to Liberia, who noted that the US policy has turned into the main obstacle for the enjoyment by Cuban women of their human rights.



The Cuban diplomat highlighted the women’s contribution to the revolution and their determination to defend their country’s sovereignty. She also stressed the Cuban government’s willingness to empower women and the role played by the Cuban Women’s Federation.



During the meeting, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberian president praised the social role of the Cuban women as well as their achievements. Few days ahead of marking International Women’s Day, Cuba highlights the performance of women and marks its heroic history.