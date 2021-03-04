Cuban Foreign Minister denounces rejection of immigrants in the U.S.





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced today through his Twitter account the rejection of immigrants by the U.S. political system, in reference to the reopening of detention centers for minors on the border with Mexico.



He pointed out that the so-called American dream has separated thousands of minors from their families, subjecting them to inhumane treatment, which reveals the true nature of a political system that rejects immigrants but needs them to survive, he wrote.

In late February, the U.S. government reopened a temporary facility to house migrant minors who arrive at the border unaccompanied by family members or guardians. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, there were more than 5,800 of them at the border in January of this year alone.



In 2020, an estimated 30,557 unaccompanied minors, mostly from Central America, were apprehended at the U.S. border.