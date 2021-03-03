World voices continue supporting the US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 3 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla thanked today the African Union for adopting the Resolution on the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States, during the 34th Assembly of the regional organization.



According to Cubaminrex, in a letter to the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Cuban minister stressed that this organization has maintained a firm rejection of the unjust policy.



Such support for Cuba has been reflected in its unanimous voting pattern in the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international forums, the head of diplomacy in the Caribbean nation emphasized in his letter.



Meanwhile, the director general of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Didacus Jules, expressed his support for Cuba in the fight against the U.S. blockade, and to be excluded from the unilateral list of countries sponsoring terrorism.



During the departure ceremony of Havana's outgoing ambassador to Saint Lucia and the OECS, Alejandro Simancas Marin, the representative of the regional organization expressed that its solidarity with Cuba is non-negotiable, Cubaminrex reported today.



A statement from the Cuban embassy to the United States also indicates the support that the Caribbean nation is receiving from that country in its struggle against the blockade.



The Milwaukee State Board of School Directors unanimously adopted a resolution in which it urges its government to carry out negotiations with Cuba to explore mutually beneficial cooperation, which would contribute to the normalization of relations between the two countries.



Backed by the Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba, the petition points out the international recognition of the Cuban educational system, and states that U.S. academics could benefit from exchanges.



The release specifies that the Milwaukee Board of School Directors is the second U.S. School Board to join these claims, while since 2016 about thirty resolutions have been adopted in 18 cities and state legislatures.