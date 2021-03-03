Growing World Support of Cuba against US Blockade





Havana, March 2 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez thanked the African Union for adopting a resolution against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of the island.



In a letter addressed to the President of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Cuban foreign minister highlighted the firm stance of that organization against the US policy against Cuba.



Meanwhile, the general director of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Didacus Jules expressed his support of Cuba against the US policy of sanctions and demanded the withdrawal of the island from the US list of countries sponsors of terrorism.



Jules also urged US President Joe Biden to restore dialog, respect and good relations with all the countries of this hemisphere.



A note from the Cuban embassy in Washington reads that the Milwaukee Board of School Directors unanimously adopted a resolution urging the US administration to sit at the bargaining table with Cuba to explore mutually beneficial cooperation, which would contribute to the normalization of bilateral relations between the two countries.



The petition, backed by the Wisconsin Coalition for the Normalization of Relations with Cuba, recalls the international acknowledgement of the Cuban education system and notes that US academics could also take advantage of bilateral exchange with Cuba.



The Cuban embassy recalls that the Milwaukee Board of School Directors has been the second US school council to join the claims expressed, while nearly 30 resolutions have been adopted since 2016 in 18 US cities and state legislatures.