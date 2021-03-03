Cuba and Vietnam ratify willingness to foster high-level bilateral talks





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Cuban first deputy foreign minister Marcelino Medina Gonzalez and his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son ratified today the willingness of both nations to continue promoting high-level political dialogue.



During the 6th Round of Inter- Foreign Ministry Political Consultations, held online, the representatives of Cuba and Vietnam also expressed their intentions to continue boosting brotherhood, solidarity and cooperation in different fields, including the confrontation of the COVID-19, Cubaminrex reported.



Medina and Thanh Son highlighted Vietnam's position as the first investor of the Asian region in Cuba, as well as the relevant role of the Asian country in Cuban projects related to food security.



According to Cubaminrex, during the meeting the two authorities also exchanged on multilateral and regional agenda issues of common interest, and highlighted the celebration, in 2020, of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.



The Cuban first deputy minister thanked Vietnam for its unwavering support in the struggle for the lifting of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



The 6th Round of Inter- Foreign Affairs Political Consultations was attended by the director of Asia and Oceania of Cuban foreign ministry, Alberto Blanco Silva, the deputy director general of the Americas department of Vietnam, Le Cong Tien, and other representatives of both foreign ministries.