Solidarity groups call for a worldwide caravan against the blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Cuba solidarity movements called for a world caravan on March 27 against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against the Caribbean island.



The Europe for Cuba YouTube channel called on people in solidarity around the world to take part in the initiative, Prensa Latina reported.



Europe for Cuba also acknowledged the recent caravans in U.S. and Canadian cities to build bridges of love between Washington and Havana and to demand the end of the unilateral policy.



This YouTube channel broadcasts every Sunday since October 2020, to offer an approach to the reality of the Caribbean nation, as well as to promote activities in support of Cuba, its people and the Revolution.