Cuban diplomat points out extreme inequality in vaccination against COVID





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) Only 10 countries have administered more than 75% of all vaccines against Covid-19, while more than 130 have not received a single dose, said Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso, Cuba's permanent representative to the United Nations.



On the occasion of the commemoration of the International Day of Zero Discrimination, the diplomat also highlighted on Twitter the political will of the Cuban State against this scourge, with examples such as equal labor rights and the prominence of women in economic and social life.

It is necessary the equity of vaccines against Covid-19, Pedroso said in a message.



Cuban officials and scientists have repeatedly denounced the immense inequality and the monopolization of the powers in the vaccination against Sars-Cov-2 at world level.



Meanwhile, Cuba is producing on a large scale Soberana 02, one of its four vaccine candidates with advanced clinical trials, to begin mass immunization in the national territory and to provide doses to other countries.

