ALBA-TCP to hold its XXI Political Council on Monday





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 1 (ACN) The XXI Meeting of the Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) will be held virtually today, March 1, 2021, with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the member countries and other representatives.



According to the Cubaminrex website, during the meeting, the regional political situation and prospects for the first half of the year will be evaluated.

The Cuban delegation will be headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.