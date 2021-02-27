How do they talk about human rights in Cuba without mentioning the tightening of the blockade? Cuban FM asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla questioned today on Twitter those who talk about human rights in the country, without mentioning that punitive measures against the Caribbean island are being reinforced every day.



Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out that the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade and the inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list of countries sponsoring terrorism are the actions that threaten the livelihood of the people.



Recently, the Cuban foreign minister ratified the country's commitment to human rights, and assured that Cuba continues advancing in the construction of an independent, sovereign, socialist, democratic, prosperous and sustainable nation, even in spite of the cruel economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States.



When some try to misrepresent our reality and subvert the constitutional order, we continue and will continue steadily improving our economic and social development model, and strengthening the legal-institutional framework for the protection and promotion of all human rights for all, said the diplomat while speaking on Tuesday at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.