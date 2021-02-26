Caricom rejects inclusion of Cuba in list of terrorism sponsoring countries





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 26 (ACN) The president pro tempore of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, described as disappointing the inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list of state sponsors of terrorism.



During the inauguration of the 32nd Intersessional Meeting of the Caricom Conference of Heads of Government, Rowley called attention to the confrontation of the COVID-19 pandemic and called for a world summit to exchange on equitable access to vaccines.



According to a report in the Granma newspaper, during the virtual meeting, representatives of the 15 member countries pointed out other immoral activities related to the distribution of vaccines, price increases, hoarding, among others.



They also advocated for a fair distribution of the available immunization resources for the benefit of all mankind, and not only of a few privileged ones.



The 32nd Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom seeks to build consensus for regional multilateral cooperation in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.