Cuban foreign minister calls for equitable distribution of anti-COVID-19 vaccines





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said today on Twitter that the world needs an equitable and supportive distribution of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to protect the poor and the most vulnerable, as ten developed countries, he wrote, monopolize three quarters of the vaccines and force developing nations to wait until 2022 to get it.



During a virtual exchange Wednesday, the International Bioethics Committee (IBC) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the World Commission on the Ethics of Scientific Knowledge and Technology (COMEST) called for a change in the current vaccination strategies and the consideration of the vaccines as a global public good available to any country rather than just those who bid the highest for them.



UNESCO director general Audrey Azoulay said that when vaccination campaigns were announced across the globe everybody breathed a sigh of relief, but without solidarity the goal is far from being achieved, and more than 130 countries have yet to receive a single dose.



WHO director general Tedros Adhanom pointed out in turn that equity in terms of vaccination is not only the right thing to do, but the best way to control the pandemic, restore confidence and restart the world economy.