Cuban Vaccine Makes Headlines in Mexican Media





Havana, Feb 24 (ACN) Several Mexican media outlets are talking in different news platforms about the Cuban COVID 19 vaccine Soberana 02, produced by the Havana-based Finlay Vaccine Institute.



The El Universal daily, the Imagen de TV chain and over twenty radio stations have been beaming the news about Cuba being the only country actually prepared to immunize its people against the coronavirus by its own effort, according to PL news agency.



Printed press, digital media and TV stations have published a column by renowned journalist Teodoro Renteria on the work of Cuban scientists in the fight against COVID 19. The commentary also recalls statements by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard that Cuba and Mexico are now considering agreements for the joint development of the Cuban vaccine in Mexico.



The El Universal newspaper said that Soberana 02 is one of four Cuban vaccines in the works to immunize the people of a country which has been able to successfully control the disease, since the number of deaths on the island is just over 300 since the virus began to hit the country in March 2020.



Meanwhile, Mexico’s Imagen TV aired a report on the Cuban vaccine production and stressed the island’s willingness to share them with countries of this part of the world.