China and Cuba Talk Bilateral Cooperation





Havana, Feb 23 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira and the vice-president of the Yutong Group Wan Wentao addressed bilateral cooperation during a meeting on Monday.



On his Twitter account, the Cuban diplomat described the talks as fruitful as both sides considered the commercial exchange with the Chinese bus manufacturer, which has maintained beneficial cooperation with the island nation over the past 15 years.



The Yutong group has assisted the Cuban people in the fight against COVID 19 through donations of medical equipment, including lung ventilators. But Beijing’s support has also included a shipment last May 2020 which included tens of thousands of face masks valued at 42 thousand 500 dollars, a donation by the Foreign Relations Department of China’s Communist Party.



On December 16 last year, Beijing and Havana signed a MOU for bilateral cooperation in tourism, which paves the way to increase bilateral exchange at higher levels.



In 2020, Cuba and China marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of full bilateral diplomatic relations which develop on the basis of mutual respect and friendship.