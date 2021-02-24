We will defend our truth and will never give up our sovereignty, Cuban FM assures





HAVANA, cUBA, Feb 23 (ACN) In the face of attempts to discredit the nation and overshadow its undisputed achievements in human rights, we will defend our truth and will never give up our sovereignty and independence, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla assured today.



Speaking at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, the minister stated that Cuba has given irrefutable proof of its firm commitment to the promotion and protection of the human rights of its people and other people of the world, for which reason it is unacceptable to manipulate this noble cause for twisted political interests.



As a member country of the Human Rights Council, we will speak with our own voice, we will defend respectful and constructive dialogue, as opposed to punitive approaches, political manipulation and selectivity, he stressed at the forum, which was held online.



He added that his country will also continue working to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity for the effective promotion and protection of all human rights (HR) for all.



During his speech, Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted Cuba's role in the promotion and protection of human rights, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered a serious economic and social crisis in the world that has increased inequalities, hunger and discrimination.

Cuba, in solidarity, shared from the very first moment its experience in confronting epidemics and has sent 56 medical brigades of the Henry Reeve International Contingent to 40 countries and territories, the diplomat assured.



Other achievements of the island focus on the existence of a free, quality and universal health system, which guarantees the right to health of all Cubans; besides, the country has four vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in different phases of clinical trials, and it is expected this year to immunize the entire Cuban population.



Rodriguez Parrilla detailed that in the face of attempts to distort the Cuban reality, the nation continues improving the economic and social development model, and strengthening the legal-institutional framework for the protection and promotion of all human rights for all, guided by the new Constitution of the Republic.



He also referred to government programs that support human rights in the country, such as the National Program against Racism and Racial Discrimination, and the National Plan for the Advancement of Women.

In the rights issue, the Cuban diplomat urged all countries to "put differences aside and seek a global and joint response to the challenges we are facing".