Puebla Group requests suspension of sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) The Puebla Group, a political and academic forum of the Ibero-American left, requested the suspension of the sanctions currently imposed on Cuba and Venezuela in the context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



It is imperative to lift the economic and political sanctions on both countries, at a time when they require medical supplies, food and vaccines to manage and overcome the pandemic, the group said in a statement.



According to the text, released on Sunday, the illegal and meddling nature of the blockades affects the human rights of the most vulnerable population of the two countries at a time when they are going through an unprecedented health crisis.



The signatories urged international bodies, governments, leaders and those committed to democracy, social justice and peace to compromise with Cuban and Venezuelan people.



They also called to continue denouncing sanctions measures that violate human rights and the self-determination of nations.



Participants included the former presidents of Brazil, Luis Ignacio Lula Da Silva and Dilma Rousseff; of Ecuador, Rafael Correa; Paraguay, Fernando Lugo; Colombia, Ernesto Samper; Panama, Martin Torrijos; Spain, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero; and candidates and former presidential candidates, foreign ministers, senators, deputies, ministers and jurists from different nations, among others, signed the document.