Cuba will participate in UN meetings on disarmament and human rights





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 22 (ACN) Cuba will participate virtually in the High-Level Segments of the UN Conference on Disarmament and the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, according to the Cubaminrex website.



In the first of the meetings, on Monday, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla will reiterate the island's commitment "to the international regime of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control".



Cuba is a party to the main international conventions that prohibit instruments of mass destruction and belongs to the first densely populated geographic zone in the world declared free of nuclear weapons.



The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization recently recognized Cuba's decision to ratify the treaty, which demonstrates its support for efforts to eliminate weapons of mass destruction.



Rodríguez Parrilla will also participate virtually next Tuesday in the High-Level Segment of the 46th regular session of the Human Rights Council, which will include topics such as the fight against discrimination and the rights of children and the disabled.



Cuba was elected in October 2020 as a member of the Human Rights Council for the period 2021-2023. The General Assembly elected the Caribbean nation as a member of that body, with 170 votes out of a possible 193.