Cuba Elected Vice-Chair of UN Decolonization Committee





Havana, Feb 18 (ACN) Cuba's Permanent Representative to the UN, Pedro Luis Pedroso was elected to the vice-chair of the world body's Especial Decolonization Committee, during a meeting in New York.



Ambassador Pedroso congratulated the permanent representative of Grenada, Keisha McGuire, for having been re-elected to the Chair of the committee and his colleagues from Sierra Leone and Indonesia, also elected to the vice-chair, according to the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



The Cuban diplomat reiterated his country’s historic commitment to the eradication of colonialism particularly when after more than 60 years since the adoption of the the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, the world decolonization process has not been completed and the objectives of the Declaration remain unfulfilled.



Pedroso said that the Fourth International Decennial for the Eradication of Colonialism, recently declared by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly, encourages the common aspirations of member states to fully eradicate colonialism.



The Cuban ambassador noted that along the committee’s actions, cooperation among member states and the secretariat is crucial to meet the promise of not leaving anybody behind including all 17 territories under colonial domination and Puerto Rico.