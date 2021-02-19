Cuba Backs End of Economic Blocking of Rural Development





Havana, Feb 18 (ACN) Cuba recognizes and shares the efforts of the International Fund for Agricultural Development --IFAD--and calls for the cease of the economic blocking of rural development.



Cuba’s permanent representative at IFAD Jose Carlos Rodriguez addressed the Session Thursday of the organization’s Council of Governors to reiterate his country’s commitment to the work of that UN agency. The session called for rural development as a condition for world resilience, reads an article posted on the website of the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



Rodriguez, ambassador to Italy, San Marino and Malta, and also permanent representative of Cuba a the Rome-based United Nations agencies backed the concept that investing on small agricultural businesses means investing for a better future for food, nutrition and agriculture.