Cuba stresses the responsibility of the States with social protection





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 17 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla underscored today the responsibility of the States with the social protection of their citizens and the provision of means to face crises and save lives.



"The world suffers the effects of reduced budgets for health, social protection, scientific research and training of medical personnel. The State must protect, regulate and provide means to face crises, save lives and develop programs of social benefit," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that nearly half of the world's population lacks full access to basic health services.



According to the report The Inequality Virus, by the non-governmental organization OXFAM, in March 2020 the countries of the European Union concluded that in order to properly respond to the pandemic they would have needed to multiply by ten the equipment they had at the time. Nearly 90% of the world's countries saw disruptions in their basic health services during the first six months of the pandemic.



The poorest people, who depend more on public systems, have been forced to pay for private health care, becoming indebted and impoverished, or otherwise put their well-being at risk, the report adds.



Although vaccines for immunization already exist, the WHO denounced that only 10 countries had bought 95% of the drugs to fight COVID-19.



Cuba has four vaccine candidates in different phases of clinical trials and plans to immunize its entire population, free of charge, in the course of 2021. The Island has also sent brigades of health professionals to 40 countries and territories on all continents to help tackle the pandemic.