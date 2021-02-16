Belarus President Highlights Cuban COVID vaccines





Havana, Feb 15 (ACN) The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stressed the advancement of four Cuban COVID 19 candidate vaccines as he delivered the closing remarks at the 6th People’s Assembly of that European country.



While addressing the fight on the pandemic, President Lukashenko put as example the development of the Cuban vaccines and he also referred to the high level reached by Cuban medicine and biotechnology, which has allowed to set up a local protocol against the pandemic.



In Cuba, medicine has always been well developed, said Lukashenko as cited by the Cuban Foreign Minstry’s website.



Meanwhile, Cuban ambassador to Belarus Juan Valdes told PL news agency that it was a nice surprise to have heard the remarks of the Belarusian president before some 2 thousand 700 people gathered at the place.



Cuba is currently submitting four COVID candidate vaccines to clinical trials while preparing production of one million doses in April, one of the first steps towards massive vaccination of the Cuban people and other nations.