The world continues supporting Cuba against US blockade





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) Under the slogan Unblock Cuba, new actions will take place in Belgium in rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba.



The secretariat of the Coordinating Committee in that country against the blockade against Cuba confirmed today to Prensa Latina that one of the activities planned is a virtual forum to be held on March 11.



Specialists such as French academician Salim Lamrani, University of Havana expert Ernesto Dominguez and U.S. activist Gail Walker will participate in this meeting.



There are also plans to contact members of the European Parliament and to continue coordinating with associations and groups in the region in solidarity with Cuba.



At the same time, the Belgian Coordinating Committee against the blockade on Cuba sent an open letter to President Joe Biden, recalling Trump's decisions to reverse the bilateral rapprochement carried out at the end of Barack Obama's term of office.



Meanwhile, the association of former Angolan students who graduated in Cuba expressed its solidarity with the Caribbean archipelago and expressed gratitude for the professional training received in several fields useful for the development of their country.



During the evaluation of its internal work, the group ratified the importance of condemning the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the U.S. government, which has caused Cuba innumerable difficulties, Prensa Latina reported.



On the other hand, the Cuban ambassador to Timor-Leste, Omar Marrero Betancourt, exchanged today with the rector of the National University of that country, PhD Joao Soares Martins.



According to a statement published on the Cuban foreign ministry's website, Soares Martins thanked the work carried out by Cuban doctors for more than 15 years, which has allowed the training of 10,54 young Timorese doctors.