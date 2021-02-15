Cuban FM highlights Latin America and the Caribbean as a leading region in nuclear disarmament





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 15 (ACN) On the occasion of the 54th anniversary of the Treaty of Tlatelolco, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted today Latin America and the Caribbean as a leading region in nuclear disarmament.



Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out on Twitter that 21 Latin American and Caribbean countries are parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.



They are Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Besides, 32 nations in the region are signatories to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.



With the entry into force, on February 14, 1967, of the Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in Latin America and the Caribbean (better known as the Treaty of Tlatelolco), the region became the first densely populated region in the world to declare itself a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone.



Cuba is a State Party to the main international agreements to this end, such as the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Treaty of Tlatelolco, the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention.