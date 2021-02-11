Cuba and WFP for Food Security and Sovereignty





Havana, Feb 10 (ACN) Representatives of Cuba and the World Food Program (WFP) ratified their unyielding and effective commitment to the Cuban people´s food security and sovereignty.



Cuba makes permanent efforts and dedicates resources to food sovereignty and security as part of the country´s social and economic strategic program and as main sustainable development goals included in the UN 2030 Agenda, according to the Cuban Ministry´s website.



The exchange between Cuban permanent representative at the Rome-based international organizations, Jose Carlos Rodriguez and Gresham Barret, WFP Cabinet Chief also tackled the damage inflicted on Cuba by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.



According to the Cuban ambassador the US unjustified economic war particularly against the island´s food sector translated into a loss of more than 428 million dollars only between April 2019 and March 2020.



The WFP started its cooperation with Cuba in 1963 during an emergency operation to assist citizens affected by the passage of Hurricane Flora. Since that point in time the international organization and the island have maintained cooperation relations and their commitment to a world free of famine.