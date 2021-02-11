US Agencies Call for Thaw in US-Cuba Relations





Havana, Feb 10 (ACN) Over fifty political, religious and business organizations in the United States sent a joint letter to the Joe Biden administration calling for the immediate rollback of the failed policies enforced by the former Donald Trump government against Cuba.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry´s website, the letter suggests actions that the Biden administration could take to start a constructive approach towards the island nation, and adds that the advancement towards the normalization of bilateral relations is in the best interest of the two nations.



The US organizations also called on American congress people to take actions aimed at dropping all restrictions against Havana and towards the definitive end of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Geoff Thale, President of the Washington Office on Latin America said: “Trump-era policies did nothing to advance either the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba or the wellbeing of the Cuban people., as expressed in the letter, published by the Center for Democracy in The Americas, cited by Cuban ambassador to D.C. Jose Ramon Cabañas on his twitter account. https://twitter.com/JoseRCabanas/status/1359613817970450436



Read the letter here: https://www.lawg.org/wp-content/uploads/Cuba-letter-to-President-Biden-February-2021.pdf