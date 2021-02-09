Cuba reaffirms commitment to Agenda 2030





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 9 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla reaffirmed today on Twitter Cuba's commitment to the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Rodriguez Parrilla stressed that despite facing the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, Cuba is working to fulfill the Agenda, for which the National Plan for Economic and Social Development was aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.



In order to comply with the SDGs, Cuba designed six strategic axes, with 22 general objectives and 106 specific objectives; among the main lines of attention are productive transformation and international insertion, infrastructure, science, technology and innovation, environment, human development and equity.



Recently, the Cuban foreign minister reiterated on Twitter his country's commitment to a fair, equitable and inclusive world and warned that there is a high risk that the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs will become declarations of intent denied by markets and hegemonic interests.