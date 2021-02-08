Irish MPs call for end to US blockade against Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 8 (ACN) A group of seven Irish parliamentarians demanded the end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on Cuba, and the exclusion of the Caribbean country from the list of states sponsoring terrorism, the Cuban foreign ministry's website (Cubaminrex) reported today.



The legislators expressed their solidarity with Cuba and its people in the face of the tightening of that hostile policy, which has included the application of 240 sanctions aimed at affecting all sectors of the country's economy, at a cost of 5.5 billion dollars in the last year.

According to the Cubaminrex note, the coordinator of the Ireland-Cuba Friendship Group in Parliament, Thomas Pringle, described as immoral and politically unacceptable the economic, commercial and financial sanctions imposed by Washington for 60 years, and rejected their application as tool of foreign policy, especially in times of pandemic.

In the current context of COVID-19, what we need is a sense of cooperation, multilateralism and solidarity, which Cuba has demonstrated for decades, also in the pandemic scenario with the mission of the Henry Reeve medical brigades to other nations, Pringle added.

For his part, Senator Paul Gavan stated that President Joe Biden should begin a new era of constructive dialogue and initiate the normalization of relations.

The U.S. blockade against Cuba is a policy that violates sovereignty, violates international law and damages multilateralism, which is why it has been universally rejected for almost 60 years.