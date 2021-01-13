China: US hostility against Cuba damages Washington´s credibility





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) China stated that the United States further deteriorated its credibility by including Cuba into a unilateral list of countries that sponsor terrorism without showing any evidence, a decision rejected by a growing number of governments and personalities around the world.



Hua Chunying, director general of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of China, deplored in Twitter Washington's attitude towards Cuba and also against the Chinese business sector.

'Without showing any evidence, the United States has put Cuba back on the list of state sponsoring terrorism. Like its baseless accusations and sanctions against Chinese companies. Every time Washington takes such actions, its credibility deteriorates further.' she twitted.

Apart from Hua, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian rejected on Tuesday that the White House manipulates the fight against terrorism as a pretext to maintain oppression while it keeps enforcing economic sanctions on Cuba. Lijian urged the US administration to normalize bilateral ties based on mutual respect and equality.

Lijian called on the entire international community to work together to eradicate this scourge, after emphasizing that the normalization of Washington-Havana relations serves the fundamental rights of both peoples, but will also lead to stability and peace in Latin America.

Cuba was removed from that US list in 2015, during the rapprochement process in President Obama's second-term (2009-2017).