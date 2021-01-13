U.S. Congresspeople demand explanation of Cuba's Inclusion as a Terrorism Sponsor





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 13 (ACN) U.S. Congressmen demanded from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo an explanation of the basis for including Cuba again on the list of state sponsors of terrorism.



In a letter published by Johana Tablada, US deputy director of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on her official Facebook profile, Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy, Ron Wyden, Chris Van Hollen, Jack Reed, Jeffrey Merkley, Sherrod Brown, Martin Heinrich and Tina Smith, asked Pompeo to reconsider his decision on Cuba.



The letter, dated January 7, also recalls the benefits that both nations obtained with the reestablishment of diplomatic relations during the presidency of Barack Obama, and the setback that the arrival of the Trump administration to power meant for the American businessmen interested in the Caribbean nation and for the Cuban economy.



Likewise, the document expresses the disapproval of the congressmen to the actions of the Republican government of the United States against Havana, intensified since 2017 through numerous measures and restrictions, applied also to nations such as Iran, Syria, China and North Korea.

In spite of the rejection of several personalities of the North American policy and the international condemnation, this Monday Cuba was included again in the list of sponsoring States of the terrorism.