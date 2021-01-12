Cape Verde thanks Cuba for aid in the fight agaisnt COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) José Ulisses de Pina Correia, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cape Verde, thanked the efforts made by Cuban doctors at the international level in the confrontation with COVID-19, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlights.



In a letter addressed to Rosa Wilson, Cuban ambassador to that African nation, the Prime Minister also acknowledged the remarkable role and solidarity of health professionals from Cuba in Cape Verde since the beginning of the pandemic, the Cubaminrex website reports.



The Prime Minister described as excellent the relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between both countries and pointed out the importance of the permanent exchange between the governments of Havana and Praia.



I come to express my appreciation for the efforts made in the context of the global plan of humanitarian response to the pandemic, and for the remarkable role they have played in Cape Verde since the beginning of this unprecedented health crisis, he said.



On April 23, 2020, a brigade of 20 Cuban health professionals from the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Physicians Specialized in Disaster Situations and Major Epidemics arrived in that country to assist in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.



Cape Verde is a sovereign African island state, located in the Atlantic Ocean, with a population of just over 556,000 inhabitants in an area of 4,000 square kilometers.