Cuba condemns qualification as a state sponsor of terrorism





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned in the strongest and most absolute terms the fraudulent qualification of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism, announced by the government of the United States in a cynical and hypocritical act.



For months, there has been speculation about the possibility of including Cuba in the unilateral list of the Department of State that classifies countries, without any mandate or legitimacy, lacking genuine motivation, referring to terrorism and its consequences, and as an instrument of defamation to apply coercive economic measures against nations that resist bending to the whims of US imperialism.



The announcement made by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo constitutes a superb act of a discredited, dishonest and morally bankrupt government. It is known, without a doubt, that the real motivation for this action is to impose additional obstacles to any prospect of recovery in bilateral relations between Cuba and the United States.



Cuba is not a state sponsor of terrorism, a truth recognized by all. The official and well-known policy and the impeccable conduct of our country is the rejection of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly State terrorism, by whoever, against whoever and wherever it is committed.



Cuba is a state victim of terrorism and our population has suffered it in its own flesh, at the cost of 3,478 deaths and 2,099 persons with disabilities, due to acts committed by the government of the United States or perpetrated and sponsored from the territory of that country with the tolerance of the official authorities. We Cubans reject with contempt any maneuver aimed at manipulating such a sensitive issue, for crude purposes of political opportunism