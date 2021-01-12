Cuban FM denounces impact of COVID-19 in US prisons





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla reported today on Twitter that 80 percent of those dead from COVID-19 in prisons in Texas, United States, remained in prison despite not having been sentenced for a crime.



Rodriguez Parrilla highlighted the big business involved in these prisons, which although they are large centers of infection, generate high profits.



Jorge Marti Martinez, Cuban ambassador to Poland, responded to Rodriguez Parrilla's tweet that the US requires a truly democratic system like Cuba's to guarantee human rights and social justice in that nation.



Cuba has previously denounced the high rate of COVID-19 cases in US prisons, where one out of every five prisoners is infected with the disease.



According to June 2020 data from Johns Hopkins University, there are 1.4 million people in US prisons, and the rate of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection is 306 cases per 10,000 prisoners.