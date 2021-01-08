Mexico's President thanks Cuban aid to face Covid-19 pandemic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 8 (ACN) Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador thanked the Cuban government for sending around 500 healthcare professionals to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



In his morning press briefing at the National Palace, the President referred to the issue when answering a question about the strong upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the country, particularly in the Mexican capital.

Lopez Obrador said that Cuban doctors and nurses are helping the goal they have set to save lives and for that healthcare specialists are needed, hence they are expanding the number of scholarships for the specialties in which Mexico is deficient.

The leader revealed that part of the 500 Cuban collaborators are in the military hospitals where the space was expanded for that purpose, and we are attending to the situation in Mexico City with the aid of the Navy and the armed forces.

He assured that the enrollment of doctors to specialties is already going to grow and, as we said, we are going to provide support and scholarships for them to study abroad and be trained as specialists.

We estimate, he explained, 'we will have around 30,000 physicians with scholarships in specialties because this cannot happen again, it is immoral what has been done with the training of healthcare professionals.'

He condemned what was produced by the privatization of the health sector, which was not given sufficient resources, and they did not even let the young people enter the medical majors justifying it with false arguments.