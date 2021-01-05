All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Syrian FM congratulates Cuba on anniversary of its Revolution



HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad congratulated the people and the government of Cuba on the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, Syrian Foreign Ministry informed.

That transcendental event is a source of pride for all free people in the world, the Syrian FM expressed in a phone conversation with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez.

The head of the Syrian diplomacy reaffirmed that the aggressions and unilateral coercive measures against Syria and Cuba constitute a flagrant violation of International Law.

The plots are condemned to failure in the face of the firmness and determination of the governments and peoples of our two countries, Mekdad noted.

Both FMs agreed to continue cooperation in several fields and coordination in international forums and events and within the UN framework.

