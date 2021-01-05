Cuban parliamentary delegation attends installation of the National Assembly of Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 5 (ACN) The vice president of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), Ana María Mari Machado, heads the delegation of the Cuban Parliament to the installation of the new National Assembly of Venezuela, after the elections of December 6, in which the Gran Polo Patriótico won a resounding victory.



Integrated by 277 legislators, the new Assembly (2021-2026) reaffirms the democratic institutionality of the Bolivarian nation and resumes a path of transformations in favor of the people, after a period in which the right wing approved laws and projects that ignored the will of the majority.



Prensa Latina reported that the three parliamentarians elected at the national and regional level were joined by three others representing the original peoples, elected for the first time in history through the uses and customs of the indigenous communities, in an event held in 10 states of the country.



Recently, President Nicolas Maduro expressed that the act of proclamation of the deputies to the new National Assembly is the starting point of the cycle of recovery of the Venezuelan Parliament. "We have a powerful legislative tool to open paths of dialogue, consensus and solutions", he highlighted.



On January 5, the new deputies will take office and the board of directors will be elected, in an official ceremony at the seat of the Legislative in Caracas, where all the sanitary measures for the protection against Covid-19 have been adopted.



The Cuban delegation also includes Yolanda Ferrer Gómez, President of the International Relations Committee of the ANPP and Yoerky Sánchez Cuellar, President of the Parliamentary Group of Cuba-Venezuela Friendship.