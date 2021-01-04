Panamanian doctor praises work of Cuba colleagues





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 4 (ACN) Cuban doctors are working selflessly, with energy, and I feel that they will be a great support for us, Panamanian pulmonologist Reynaldo Chandler said about his Cuban colleagues who are working in a hospital in the capital of the Central American country.



Medical professionals from San Miguel Arcangel Hospital (HSMA) trained for more than a week the Cuban specialists in matters related to national regulations and management in the care of COVID-19 patients according to local protocols, informed an official note from the Ministry of Health (Minsap).



Chandler detailed that about 30 intensivists, cardiologists, internists and pneumologists from Cuba attend patients in the Special Respiratory Care, Internal Medicine and Intensive Care Unit of the HSMA, where they reinforce all the schedules, informs Pensa Latina news agency.



In a room with 34 patients, the work is overwhelming for the Panamanian staff and the accompaniment of these non-national colleagues is a great support for us, the doctor said to journalists.



Since last December 24, 219 Cuban health specialists arrived in Panama at the request of the Panamanian health authorities to support the fight against the pandemic and distributed them in hospitals and emergency facilities in the capital and the provinces of Panama Oeste and Chiriqui.



Since last November, the Central American nation has suffered a vertiginous growth of cases infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which generates the COVID-19, and up to yesterday the accumulated death toll was 4,103, while 251,764 people have been infected so far since the first report of the disease on March 9.



The current epidemic curve surpasses the previous worst moment of the disease, which peaked in the first week of August 2020 as a result of the easing of mobility, when previously they managed to stop the advance of the pandemic with a total quarantine between March 25th and May 13th.



Since December 31st and until tomorrow, the country is once again in absolute confinement, which will continue until January 14th only for the capital and the neighboring province of Panama Oeste, current epicenters of massive infections, whose traceability is difficult, according to the Minsap.



The health crisis forced the opening of alternative care rooms in military tents, a gymnasium, the Amador convention center, among others, which increased by 1,500 the available beds for the admission of patients requiring direct medical assistance, and even assisted breathing and intensive care.