Cuban FM condemns another act of racism in US





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 30 (ACN) Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla mentioned today on Twitter the new victim of racism in US, a few days before the end of the year.



Rodriguez Parrilla said that due to that scourge and the resulting police abuse, a US citizen was killed when he was defenseless.



Hill, 47, died on December 24 at the hands of a white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, stoking outrage and protest against racism and violence by the police in that country.



The victim, who was disarmed, is the second African American killed by police in less than three weeks in Columbus, as Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot several times on December 4.



Adam Coy, the police officer who shot Hill, had complaints against him for excessive use of force and was fired from his post on Monday.



With Andre Maurice Hill's murder, there are 96 African Americans murdered by white police officers since George Floyd's death last May 25, which shows the racism and systemic violence in the US and the need for a deep police reform