Cuban ambassador to the UN office in Geneva presents his credentials





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 29 (ACN) The Cuban ambassador to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, presented on Monday the letters that accredit him as Cuba's Permanent Representative to that multilateral headquarters.



Before the General Director of the UN Office, Mrs. Tatiana Valovaya, Quintanilla highlighted Cuba's willingness to continue defending multilateralism and the promotion and protection of human rights.



According to an official statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), the diplomat also pointed out the need to protect the right to development and the sovereign equality of States in international relations.



Quintanilla emphasized Cuba's activism in the intergovernmental bodies it is member of, such as the Human Rights Council, the International Labor Organization's Governing Council, the International Telecommunication Union's Council, as well as different forums of the bodies and agencies of the UN system in Geneva.



MINREX reports that both representatives agreed on the need to keep and deepen the dialogue that characterizes the working relations between Cuba and the United Nations, as well as to review work priorities and cooperation issues.