Cuba ratifies support to CELAC as forum of political dialogue





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez, Cuba´s Minister of Foreign Affairs, ratified the importance of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) as a regional mechanism of exchange and dialogue.



In a message posted on his Twitter account, the minister reaffirmed his country's support to Mexico's pro tempore presidency of this organization.

'We must preserve its foundational status as a forum of political dialogue that groups, for the first time, the 33 States of our America,' Rodriguez tweeted.

During the 20th Meeting of CELAC Foreign Ministers, held virtually in September, it was unanimously agreed that Mexico remained president of the organization during 2021.

The members of the bloc agreed that the current presidency brought about substantial progress and promoted the best tools to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and in favor of Latin American and Caribbean integration.

CELAC is the most characteristic forum of the region and is made up of the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The bloc is a space for dialogue, negotiation, and cooperation par excellence to resolve challenges that the whole community faces, and that allows the region to present itself to the world as a single voice.