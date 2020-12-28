Venezuelan Foreign Minister appreciates support from Cuba and its doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 28 (ACN) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, thanked the Government of Cuba and its Medical Mission in that country for the support provided in the fight against COVID-19.



Infinite thanks to Cuba, to its Government, to its doctors, to its People, for giving life and health to the Venezuelan people with dedication, humanity and science,' the Foreign Minister expressed in his Twitter account.



Arreaza made reference to a message from the Cuban Ambassador to Venezuela, Dagoberto Rodríguez, in the same social network, where he gave an account of the balance of the Cuban Medical Mission during this year.



Among the extraordinary results, more than 110 million investigations to detect COVID-19 stand out. Congratulations to the more than 20,000 heroes in white coats, paradigms of the humanism that Fidel Castro instilled in us,' Rodríguez said.



According to the Prensa Latina news agency, Julio García, head of the collaboration missions from the island, made a balance of the work carried out, work that he qualified as successful.

More than 21 thousand Cuban collaborators worked in the South American nation in the execution of the action protocol against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.